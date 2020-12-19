FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.72.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $275.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

