Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federal Signal by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

