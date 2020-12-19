Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX) (ASX:FPP) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX) (ASX:FPP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.73.
About Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX)
