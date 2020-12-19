Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.27.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

