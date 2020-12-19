FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.