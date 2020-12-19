Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.56

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $13.57. Fang shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 8,739 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $121.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fang in the third quarter worth $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fang by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

