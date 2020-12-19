Factom Trading 12% Higher This Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Factom has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $22,928.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00774000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00173381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00124858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078419 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,568,817 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

