Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,218 shares of company stock valued at $213,642,312. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.40. 26,693,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,697,764. The company has a market cap of $787.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.94 and its 200 day moving average is $260.04. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

