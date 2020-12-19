Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Up 6.6%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.50. 348,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 392,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $592,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

