ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 12,859 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 159,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in RealPage in the third quarter worth about $8,683,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 241.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $67.83 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

