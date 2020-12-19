ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 195,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of IMO opened at $19.16 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

