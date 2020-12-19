ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $437,000 Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in bluebird bio by 34.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 58,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.