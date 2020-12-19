ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.08.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

