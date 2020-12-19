ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 17,575 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12,848.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 37.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

