ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.42

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.42 and last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 5017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $430,101.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,645 shares in the company, valued at $891,092.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,184. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ExlService by 16.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.