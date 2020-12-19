ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $243,617.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $579,874.41 and approximately $243,617.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020928 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

