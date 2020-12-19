Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on January 15th

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$35.95 on Friday. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.39.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

