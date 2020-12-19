Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.87.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,519 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $13,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $137.05. 2,358,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,659. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
