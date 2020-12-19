Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,519 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $13,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $137.05. 2,358,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,659. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

