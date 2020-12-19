Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVKIF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $32.16.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.