Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $4.20. Evolus shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 48,273 shares.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Evolus alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.