EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $28.06. 980,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVO Payments by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.