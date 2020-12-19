Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.84

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 1231346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $535.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

