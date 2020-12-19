Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Northland Securities

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 272.76 and a beta of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

