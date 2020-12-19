Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

PTEU stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $33.36.

