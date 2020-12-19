Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

ONEOK stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

