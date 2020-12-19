Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Snap-on by 171.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after buying an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 194,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Snap-on by 996.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 136,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,858 shares of company stock worth $9,531,973. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $169.86 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

