Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

