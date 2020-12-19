Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

