Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,111.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 193,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.36.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $218.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

