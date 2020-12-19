Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ETON stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

