Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $315,443.10

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $315,443.10 and approximately $21,008.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00388127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.45 or 0.02472192 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

