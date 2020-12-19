Ethereum Gold Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $60,485.34 and $30.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.61 or 0.02504221 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

