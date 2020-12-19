Ethereum Classic Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $747.72 million and $676.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $6.43 or 0.00026941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.96 or 0.02770009 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

