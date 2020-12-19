Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $750.61 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $6.45 or 0.00027954 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $750.61 million and approximately $705.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.99 or 0.02837264 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

