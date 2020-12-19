Espers Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Espers has a market capitalization of $302,905.38 and $1,230.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,212.94 or 1.00155905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023049 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00462942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00696350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00149511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

