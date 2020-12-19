Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $77.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,104,000 after buying an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after buying an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 1,436,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

