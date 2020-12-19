ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ERSX) Trading 2% Higher

ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ERSX)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.54. 1,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

