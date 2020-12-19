ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $8.15 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $23,723.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00056961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00384468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00025974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002010 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

