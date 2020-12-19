Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) PT Lowered to $24.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.