EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $357.50

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $357.50 and last traded at $352.84, with a volume of 6540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.58 and its 200-day moving average is $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,391 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,058.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

