EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $61,894,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,863,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.