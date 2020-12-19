Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. BidaskClub raised Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE ENV opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -641.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Envestnet by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

