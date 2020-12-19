Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Up 6.4%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. 165,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 132,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.