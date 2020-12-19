EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

