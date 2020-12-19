Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.74. Energous shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,340,340 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.99.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.
About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
Featured Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.