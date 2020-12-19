Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.74. Energous shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,340,340 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,716 shares of company stock worth $80,122. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

