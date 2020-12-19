Energi Price Tops $1.55 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00006513 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $56.15 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00139501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00741960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00174542 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00369562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00118614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00074824 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,134,283 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

