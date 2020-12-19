Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $24.72 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00465066 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002546 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.01644029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, DEx.top, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

