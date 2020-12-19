Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.44

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €19.44 ($22.87) and last traded at €19.26 ($22.66), with a volume of 783774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.32 ($22.73).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAP. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Encavis AG (CAP.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 449.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.33 and a 200 day moving average of €15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.