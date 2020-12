Encana (TSE:ECA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Encana shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 11,464 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.95 million and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30.

About Encana (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

