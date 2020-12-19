Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Trading Up 2.6%

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) shares were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 1,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 77,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$64.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

